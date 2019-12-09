|
|
|
HILDRETH Ian On December 1st,
peacefully in Alice House Hospice with his son by his side.
Ian, aged 69 years.
Beloved son of the late Ernie and Mary, loving dad of Ian, much loved friend of daughter in law Julie, loved and devoted granda of Evie,
also a much respected
friend to many.
Friends and neighbours
are kindly invited to meet on
Monday December 16th at
Holy Trinity Church, Davison Drive at 10.45am. Prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 9, 2019