Howard Pearson

Howard Pearson Notice
Pearson Howard On 9th December 2019,
suddenly but peacefully in hospital,
Howard, aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sandra, fantastic dad of Matthew and Rebecca, loving father-in-law of Simona, amazing grandad of Michael, Claudia, Lauren and Jacob, and friend to Peter.
Funeral Service of Thanksgiving at the Parish Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Hart Village on Monday December 30th at 11am prior to private cremation service.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu, if so desired, to
Macmillan Nurses Haematology Unit, University Hospital of North Tees, and Chemotherapy Unit, University Hospital of Hartlepool.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
