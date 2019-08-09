Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00
St Hilda's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Lupton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Lupton

Notice Condolences

Hilda Lupton Notice
Lupton (nee Turner)
Hilda Peacefully on August 6th, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family, Hilda, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, adored and idolised mam of Pam and Bob, Keith and Suzie, Ann and Farage, the best grandma in the world to Sam, Alex, Keith, Adam, Sarah, Sophie, Jemeala, Josh and Zach and a treasured great grandma of William, Eden, Phoebe, Lula and Violet.

"We love you to the moon and back"

Funeral service to be held in
St Hilda's Church on Wednesday August 14th at 12 noon prior to burial in West View Cemetery to be reunited with her Eric.
All are welcome, please meet at church.
All enquiries to Mason Funeral Directors 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.