Lupton (nee Turner)
Hilda Peacefully on August 6th, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family, Hilda, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, adored and idolised mam of Pam and Bob, Keith and Suzie, Ann and Farage, the best grandma in the world to Sam, Alex, Keith, Adam, Sarah, Sophie, Jemeala, Josh and Zach and a treasured great grandma of William, Eden, Phoebe, Lula and Violet.
"We love you to the moon and back"
Funeral service to be held in
St Hilda's Church on Wednesday August 14th at 12 noon prior to burial in West View Cemetery to be reunited with her Eric.
All are welcome, please meet at church.
All enquiries to Mason Funeral Directors 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 9, 2019