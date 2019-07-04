Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
13:00
Parish Church of Holy Trinity
Seaton Carew
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Clarke

Notice Condolences

Hilary Clarke Notice
Clarke Hilary On 28th June suddenly,
Hilary (nee Verrill) in her 90th year.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of Norma, Stephen, Peter and the late Sandra,
dear mother in law of Derrick,
Susan and Leigh, also a devoted
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 8th July at the
Parish Church of Holy Trinity,
Seaton Carew at 1pm prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Dress code, colourful clothes if so desired.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.