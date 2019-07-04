|
|
|
Clarke Hilary On 28th June suddenly,
Hilary (nee Verrill) in her 90th year.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of Norma, Stephen, Peter and the late Sandra,
dear mother in law of Derrick,
Susan and Leigh, also a devoted
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 8th July at the
Parish Church of Holy Trinity,
Seaton Carew at 1pm prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Dress code, colourful clothes if so desired.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 4, 2019