TODD Herbert
(Sonny, Harry) Passed away peacefully in Hospital on 13th February, aged 88 years. Loving Husband to Betty
(née Llewellyn), beloved Dad of Sarah and her partner John, and doting Grandad of Gracie and Gabe. A much respected
Brother-in-Law and Uncle.
You will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th February at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm. Enquiries to Victoria House FS Tel: 01429 234777.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
can be made to the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
