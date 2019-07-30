|
Hardy Harry Peacefully on July 22nd 2019 in North Tees Hospital, after a short illness, Harry, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Grace, loving father of Janet and Neil, father in law and good friend of Peter, a loving grandfather of five and
great grandfather of seven.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday July 31st at 12 noon in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All friends and family are welcome.
All enquiries to
Masons Funeral Directors
Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 30, 2019