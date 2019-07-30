Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Hardy

Notice Condolences

Harry Hardy Notice
Hardy Harry Peacefully on July 22nd 2019 in North Tees Hospital, after a short illness, Harry, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Grace, loving father of Janet and Neil, father in law and good friend of Peter, a loving grandfather of five and
great grandfather of seven.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday July 31st at 12 noon in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All friends and family are welcome.
All enquiries to
Masons Funeral Directors
Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.