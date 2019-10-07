Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel
DOLAN Hannah Victoria On October 2nd, peacefully in hospital. Vicky, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Laurie, dearly loved mam of Kevin, Tricia, Lynne and Valerie,
dear mother in law of
Yvonne, Colin and Rod, and a
much loved nana and great nana.
Funeral Service and Cremation to be held on Thursday October 10th at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 11am.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the Crematorium. Family flowers only please donations
if so desired to The RNLI.
A long life filled with love and happiness.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 7, 2019
