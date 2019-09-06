Home

Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Gwen Stirk Notice
Stirk Gwen Suddenly in hospital, on
Friday August 23rd, surrounded by her loving family, Gwen,
aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of Terry, a treasured mam of Paul and Lauren, a loving mother in law of Dina and Shaun,
a cherished nana of Adam and James, and a much loved sister of Peter, Jackie and family.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Thursday September 12th
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to
The British Heart Foundation and
The .
Donation box at the crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 6, 2019
