BARRON George Sadly in Alice House Hospice on
21st November, George
aged 82 years.

Beloved Dad of Paula, Lesley, Stephen and Graeme, dear friend of Brenda, much loved brother of Stephen and Barbara and also a treasured father in law, grandad
and great grandad.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 3rd December at 10:30am in Durham Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu,
if so desired, to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 28, 2019
