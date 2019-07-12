Home

Riley Frank Peacefully on July 7th in hospital, Frank, former Power Station Gardener.
Dearly loved husband of Linda, much loved dad of Alan,
David & Anna and
Jonathan & Becky.
A special grandad of Lauren and Tristan, Bethan, Lucas, Amelia, Finley and Dexter.
Frank will always be remembered and loved by his family.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday July 17th at 2.30 p.m. All welcome. Please meet at the crematorium chapel.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 12, 2019
