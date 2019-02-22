|
Reeves Frank Charles
(Peterlee) On February 9th, peacefully in hospital, Frank, aged 92 years, following a fall outside his home. Beloved Husband of the late Jenny,
a treasured Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad and dear
close companion to Norma.
Frank was an ex-marine, miner
and policeman but he was defined
by his kindness and integrity.
Would friends please meet for service at Peterlee Methodist Church on Wednesday
27th February at 1.45pm
prior to cremation at
Hartlepool Crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
