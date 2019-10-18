Home

Frank Laing

Frank Laing Notice
LAING Frank & Rita Frank on October 6th
also Rita on October 12th
of York Road, Peterlee.
Frank, aged 94 years.
Rita, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband and wife.
Much loved parents of Denise,
also devoted grandparents and
great grandparents.
Cremation at
Durham Crematorium on
Monday October 21st.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet for service at the crematorium at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to East Durham Trust.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
