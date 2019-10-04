Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
14:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Francis Cannell Notice
CANNELL Francis Edward
(Eddie) On 29th September 2019, peacefully in hospital,
Eddie, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
much loved dad of Sharon,
loving granda of Jamie and Ebony.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Thursday 10th October at 2pm.
All are welcome, please meet
at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service,
01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 4, 2019
