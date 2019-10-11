Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:15
St Pauls Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eveliene Gardener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eveliene Gardener

Notice Condolences

Eveliene Gardener Notice
GARDENER Eveliene
(Mrs G) On October 7th, peacefully at home with those who loved her,
Eveliene, in her 91st year.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Hughie, precious mam of Ann, dear oma of Neil, loved nan of Christopher and Belinda, devoted big nana of Emily and Gracie, special friend of Linda.
Cortege to leave from
the family residence on
Wednesday October 16th
for service in St Pauls Church
at 10.15am.
Prior to interment at
Stranton Cemetery.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at Church.
Reunited with her beloved Hughie.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.