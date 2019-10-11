|
|
|
GARDENER Eveliene
(Mrs G) On October 7th, peacefully at home with those who loved her,
Eveliene, in her 91st year.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Hughie, precious mam of Ann, dear oma of Neil, loved nan of Christopher and Belinda, devoted big nana of Emily and Gracie, special friend of Linda.
Cortege to leave from
the family residence on
Wednesday October 16th
for service in St Pauls Church
at 10.15am.
Prior to interment at
Stranton Cemetery.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at Church.
Reunited with her beloved Hughie.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 11, 2019