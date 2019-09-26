|
Pearce Ethel
(née Williamson) Passed away on September
19th 2019. Ethel, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Laurence, cherished mam of Lorraine and Laurence, a dear mother-in-law of Christopher and Barbara, a special grandma of Natalie and Joe, Shaun and Lauren, Mark and Alicia,
great grandma of Joseph, Christopher and James.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral Service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday
October 2nd at 11.00am.
All are welcome.
Please meet at the
Crematorium Chapel.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 26, 2019