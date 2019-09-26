Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Pearce

Notice Condolences

Ethel Pearce Notice
Pearce Ethel
(née Williamson) Passed away on September
19th 2019. Ethel, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Laurence, cherished mam of Lorraine and Laurence, a dear mother-in-law of Christopher and Barbara, a special grandma of Natalie and Joe, Shaun and Lauren, Mark and Alicia,
great grandma of Joseph, Christopher and James.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral Service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday
October 2nd at 11.00am.
All are welcome.
Please meet at the
Crematorium Chapel.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.