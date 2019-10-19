|
Mowbray Ethel Barbara
Formerly Hornby
(nee Davison) On Saturday 12th October, peacefully in hospital.
Barbara,
aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the
late Derek and Jack.
Loving Mum of Pamela and Bill.
Also a sadly missed Grandma of Alice, Eve, John and Katherine.
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 23rd October
at 11.30am in
Holy Trinity Church, Seaton Carew
Prior to cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 19, 2019