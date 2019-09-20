Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Bradley

Notice Condolences

Ernest Bradley Notice
Bradley Ernest On September 13th peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 86 years,
formerly of Blackhall.
Dearly beloved husband of Joan,
a much loved dad of Susan
and the late Christopher.
A dear father-in-law of Chris and devoted grandad of Andrew.
Funeral service to take place at Blackhall Methodist Chapel on Wednesday September 25th at 11.45 am, prior to cremation at Durham Crematorium.
All friends are kindly invited, please meet at the Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Blackhall Methodist Chapel.

God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts forever.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.