Bradley Ernest On September 13th peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 86 years,
formerly of Blackhall.
Dearly beloved husband of Joan,
a much loved dad of Susan
and the late Christopher.
A dear father-in-law of Chris and devoted grandad of Andrew.
Funeral service to take place at Blackhall Methodist Chapel on Wednesday September 25th at 11.45 am, prior to cremation at Durham Crematorium.
All friends are kindly invited, please meet at the Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Blackhall Methodist Chapel.
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts forever.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 20, 2019