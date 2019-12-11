|
|
|
LONGDEN Eric On December 8th,
after a long illness fought with dignity and courage at
Hawthorns Care Home, Peterlee.
Eric, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila, loved dad of Jeffrey, Stephen,
Gary, Gillian, Wendy and Tracy,
also a devoted grandad and
great grandad.
Cortege to leave
the family residence on
Wednesday December 18th for service in St Oswald's Church at 1.30pm. Prior to interment at Stranton Cemetery.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at Church.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Dementia UK.
Remembered always.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 11, 2019