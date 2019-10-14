|
|
|
HARRISON Eric Peacefully on October 4th 2019, Eric aged 80 years.
Devoted Husband of Patricia, much loved Dad of Martin and Andrew, a loving Grandad of Jessica and Anthony and also a special friend to Sandra and Margaret.
Will always be loved and missed
by all of his family. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on
Friday October 18th at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Poppy Appeal.
All enquiries to Mason's Funeral Directors, Tel 01429862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 14, 2019