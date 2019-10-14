Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:30
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Harrison

Notice Condolences

Eric Harrison Notice
HARRISON Eric Peacefully on October 4th 2019, Eric aged 80 years.
Devoted Husband of Patricia, much loved Dad of Martin and Andrew, a loving Grandad of Jessica and Anthony and also a special friend to Sandra and Margaret.
Will always be loved and missed
by all of his family. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on
Friday October 18th at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Poppy Appeal.
All enquiries to Mason's Funeral Directors, Tel 01429862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.