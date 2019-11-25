|
|
|
McPARTLIN
Emily Passed away peacefully on the 17th November 2019 aged 82, after a year long battle with cancer.
Beloved wife of Brian,
Mother of John and the late Brian,
Mother in law to Kelly,
Proud nana to 7 wonderful grandchildren and
5 great grandchildren.
Would family and friends please meet for service at St Patrick's Church on the 28th of November at 9:30am followed by burial at Stranton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in Lieu if so desired to
Alice House Hospital.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 25, 2019