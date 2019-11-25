Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emily McPartlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily McPartlin

Notice Condolences

Emily McPartlin Notice
McPARTLIN
Emily Passed away peacefully on the 17th November 2019 aged 82, after a year long battle with cancer.
Beloved wife of Brian,
Mother of John and the late Brian,
Mother in law to Kelly,
Proud nana to 7 wonderful grandchildren and
5 great grandchildren.
Would family and friends please meet for service at St Patrick's Church on the 28th of November at 9:30am followed by burial at Stranton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in Lieu if so desired to
Alice House Hospital.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -