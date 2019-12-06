|
Tamblin Ella Victoria Eugene Passed away on
Wednesday 6th November 2019
at her home,
aged 94 years
of Kilkhampton.
Beloved Wife
of the late Ronald,
She will be sadly
missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral Service at
St. James the Great Church,
Kilkhampton
on Thursday 12th December
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may
be given, if desired, for
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
by retiring collection or c/o
The Arthur W Bryant
Funeral Service,
Morwenna Court,
Princes Street,
Bude. EX23 8AT
Tel: 01288 352282
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 6, 2019