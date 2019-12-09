Home

LUNDRIGAN Elizabeth
(Betty) On 4th December, in the presence of her loving family, Betty,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mam of Stephen and Susan, dear mother in law of Jean, devoted nana and great nana.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th December at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 11am, prior to cremation.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Bright colours to be worn
to the memory of Betty.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 9, 2019
