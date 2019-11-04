|
|
|
MACKIN Eileen Peacefully at Ormesby Grange Care Home on 27th October,
Eileen Mackin (nee Andrews)
of Normanby,
formerly Seaton Carew.
Beloved and devoted wife of Brian,
loving Mam to Anne-Marie and Peter, Gran to Chris and Lizzie, and Great-Gran to Fraser, Lachlan, Eilidh, and Harris.
Funeral to be held at
St.Andrews, Teesville on Wednesday 13th November
at 11.00, all welcome.
Family flowers only please, collection at the service
in aid of Zoe's Place.
A life well lived. Deo Gratias.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 4, 2019