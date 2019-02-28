Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Edna Hedley Notice
HEDLEY Edna
(nee Harker) Passed away peacefully on
14th February in hospital after a long illness bravely fought,
Edna, aged 78 years.
The much loved wife of Eddie, loving mam of Sandra, Derek, Brenda and John, a kind and devoted nanna of Victoria, Lucy, Anthony, Samantha, Natalie, Paige
and Cole, special nan nan to Grace, dear mother in law of Ian, Michael, Liz and Angie, sister of Margaret and Jimmy and sister in law of Mirriam, Alice and Cathy.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 5th March at 11am in Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please.
God saw that you were weary,
He knew you'd done your best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered 'Come to rest'.
Will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
