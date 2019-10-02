Home

GILL Eddie On 25th September suddenly at home, aged 78 years, of Hartlepool.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Joan, a much loved dad of Andrew and the late Adrian,
a dear father in law of Helen,
also a devoted grandad
of Jasmine.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Thomas More R/C Church, Hartlepool on Wednesday
9th October at 12 noon prior to interment at West View Cemetery.
All friends are kindly invited,
please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
Donations can be made at
church or the supporters club.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
