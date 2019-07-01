Home

Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel
HERBERT Dorothy On 19th June, peacefully in hospital,
Dorothy aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Terry,
dearly loved Mam of Neil,
Colin and Kevin, devoted nanna
of Peter and James and Katie.

Cortege to leave her residence on
Friday 5th July for service and
cremation in Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel at 10am.

Friends and neighbours are kindly
invited, please meet at the chapel.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Salvation Army
and Marie Curie.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 1, 2019
