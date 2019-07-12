Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bowman

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Bowman Notice
Bowman Dorothy
(née Readman) On the 8th July peacefully in hospital, aged 71 years, of Peterlee.

A dearly beloved Wife of Tom,
also a much loved Mam,
Mother-in-law, Nana
and Great Nana.

Funeral Service and Cremation
to take place at
Durham Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 10.00am.
All friends are kindly invited,
please meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations to
Motor Neurone Disease.
Donations can be made at the crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.