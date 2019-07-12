|
|
|
Bowman Dorothy
(née Readman) On the 8th July peacefully in hospital, aged 71 years, of Peterlee.
A dearly beloved Wife of Tom,
also a much loved Mam,
Mother-in-law, Nana
and Great Nana.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to take place at
Durham Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 10.00am.
All friends are kindly invited,
please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to
Motor Neurone Disease.
Donations can be made at the crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 12, 2019