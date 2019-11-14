|
|
|
STEVENS Doreen
(née Bradshaw) Died peacefully surrounded
by her loving family on
7th November 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
a loving mam of Sharon and Debbie, mother in law of Ste
and Rob, dearest nana Dot of Kellyanne, Grant, Daniel,
Chloe and Brandon.
Would family and friends please meet for service at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Hartlepool Hospice & Miles For Men.
"Simply the best."
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 14, 2019