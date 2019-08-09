|
SCOTT Doreen
nee Apedaile OF Hartfield Manor, died Friday
2nd August, aged 83 years.
Could family and friends please meet at Hartlepool Crematorium on Monday 12th August at 1pm, prior to cremation.
All welcome, a much loved sister, mother and grandmother,
who will be sadly missed.
From Beryl, Jim and family, Barbara and family,
Linda, Ken and family,
Morris, Lynne and family, Ann and family, Pat, Richard and family and the late John and Jean's family.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 9, 2019