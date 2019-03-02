Home

Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:30
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Dunn Desmond On Monday 25th February, peacefully in hospital,
Des aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Brenda,
loving Dad of Malcolm, Keith and Jill, a dear Father in Law of
Alison and Chris and a much loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Wednesday
6th March at 2.30pm in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Joel D Kerr, 191 York Road, Hartlepool TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 2, 2019
