STAMP Derek On October 15th , peacefully at Rossmere Park Care House
after a long illness, bravely borne.
Derek, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved brother of George and Joan, dear brother in law of the late Mary and John also a much loved uncle and great uncle Dek. Cortege to leave Strathmore House on Friday October 25th,
for service in St Aidan's Church at 11.15am. Prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at Church. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 18, 2019