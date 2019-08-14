|
Winn Dennis On 4th August,
suddenly but peacefully,
aged 74 years of Blackhall.
A much loved husband of Margaret, a dear father of
Angela and Kathleen,
a devoted grandad of
Rosie and Eve,
father-in-law to Michael
and brother to Ken, Vic
and the late Richard.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Josephs RC Church, Blackhall
on Wednesday 21st August
at 12.15pm.
Prior to cremation at
Durham Crematorium.
All friends are kindly invited,
please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Macmillan and Parkinson's UK,
a plate will be provided at
the church.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 14, 2019