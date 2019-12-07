|
|
|
SANDERS David On 29th November 2019 in hospital, David, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Carol,
much loved dad of Julie and Gary, dear father in law of Ian and Wendy, treasured granda of Ellie, Hannah, Miles and Joe.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Thursday 12th December at 1.30pm. All are welcome please meet at the crematorium chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Loved by all,
remembered always.
Enquires to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 7, 2019