Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
13:30
Stranton Grange Crematorium
David Sanders

David Sanders Notice
SANDERS David On 29th November 2019 in hospital, David, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Carol,
much loved dad of Julie and Gary, dear father in law of Ian and Wendy, treasured granda of Ellie, Hannah, Miles and Joe.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Thursday 12th December at 1.30pm. All are welcome please meet at the crematorium chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.

Loved by all,
remembered always.

Enquires to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 7, 2019
