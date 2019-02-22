Home

David Gibson

GIBSON David On 18th February 2019 in Dorset aged 74.
Younger son of the late Jack and Violet Gibson of Horden, brother of Bob, brother-in-law of the late Irene (née Frost, of Easington), and uncle to John. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Very much loved and will be sadly missed. David went to Henry Smith School, worked at I.C.I. Billingham and played chess at Hartlepool. He used to write the Chess Club News for the Hartlepool Mail in the 1960's.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
