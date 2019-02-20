|
|
|
McIVER
Daniel Peacefully on
Tuesday 12th February, Danny,
aged 86 years.
A beloved Father of David and Julie, much loved Father in law of Gillian and Stephen, adored Grandad of Laura, Karly, Faye,
Thomas, Katie, Grant and Eleanor,
loving Great Grandad to Charlie and Teddy and much loved companion of Edna.
Funeral service and cremation to be take place on Friday 1st March at 11.00am at Stranton Grange Crematorium and then at Hartlepool Indoor Bowls Club.
Family flowers only and donations to Macmillan Cancer Support
are welcome.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
