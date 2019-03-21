|
DYER Christopher Born in Hull on the
14th Jan 1941.
Passed away in Gisborne, New Zealand on the
18th March 2019. Aged 78.
Loved husband of Doris.
Son of the late Phyllis & John Dyer. Loved brother of the late Mike. Loved father of John & Julie, Katherine & Malcolm.
Papa of Aidan and Kate, Jenna, Caylee and Matt & Brayden.
Loved Great pop of Marlie,
Arlo & Harrison.
Christopher lived in Hartlepool before immigrating to NZ. Messages to 2 Waimata Road, Gisborne 4010, New Zealand.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 21, 2019
