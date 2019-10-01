|
|
|
King Charles Christopher On 23rd September,
peacefully in Sheraton Court,
Charles, aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Norma, much loved and
adored Dad of Peter, Christopher, Stephen and their families.
A celebration of Charles' life is to be held on Tuesday 8th October
at 11am in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
Friends and neighbours are
kindly invited, please meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
At Charles' request could
people please wear something colourful and sing up please.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 1, 2019