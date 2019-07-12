|
|
|
Constantine Cathy On 8th July 2019,
peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her loving family.
Cathy, aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mam of Wilfy, Alan and the late Billy, dear mother-in-law of Sue and Sharon.
Treasured nana and great nana.
Requiem mass at the
Roman Catholic Church of
St Thomas More, Easington Road on Friday 26th July at 11am prior to interment at West View Road Cemetery. All are welcome,
please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to R.N.L.I.
Rest in peace.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 12, 2019