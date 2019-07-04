|
Parr Carole
(nee Nadin) On June 27th,
peacefully in Alice House.
Carole, aged 75 years, beloved wife of the late Les, loving and caring mam of Lesley and John, devoted nana of Chantelle, dear mother in law and friend of James.
Cortege to leave Strathmore House on Wednesday July 10th, for
Service and Cremation at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 12.00pm.
Friends and neighbours are
kindly invited please meet
at the Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 4, 2019