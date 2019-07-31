Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:15
Strathmore House Chapel
Carole Anderson Notice
Anderson Carole
(née Miller) On July 23rd, peacefully in hospital with Andy by her side,
after a long, courageous fight fought with great determination.
Carole aged 74 years.
Loved and devoted wife of Andy,
cherished mam of John and Christine, dear mother in law
of Anita and Ian,
much loved grandma of
Matthew, Ella and Lucas.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday August 5th , in Strathmore House Chapel at 10.15am.
prior to cremation. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited, please meet at Strathmore House. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 31, 2019
