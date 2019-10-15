|
CLINTON Carol (nee Shaw) Richard and Phyllis would like to thank family and friends for their support following the loss of their sister Carol. Our thanks to North Tees Hospital and to Alice House Hospice for their care, compassion and understanding whilst Carol was in their care. We are grateful to Steve Laughton and all staff at Strathmore House for their help and guidance. Special thanks to celebrant Joanne Benson for an uplifting service. Thanks to all who donated to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 15, 2019