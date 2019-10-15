Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Clinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Clinton

Notice

Carol Clinton Notice
CLINTON Carol (nee Shaw) Richard and Phyllis would like to thank family and friends for their support following the loss of their sister Carol. Our thanks to North Tees Hospital and to Alice House Hospice for their care, compassion and understanding whilst Carol was in their care. We are grateful to Steve Laughton and all staff at Strathmore House for their help and guidance. Special thanks to celebrant Joanne Benson for an uplifting service. Thanks to all who donated to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.