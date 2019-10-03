Home

CLINTON Carol
(nee Shaw)
Formerly McCracken On September 26th, peacefully
and with dignity in the care
of Alice House Hospice.
Carol, aged 72 years.
Beloved daughter of the late
Dick and Phyllis Shaw, loving
sister of Richard, Phyllis and
the late Margaret.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held on Monday October
7th, at Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel at 11am.
Please meet at the Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
