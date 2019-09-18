Home

Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
St Hilda's Church
Bronda Van-niekerk Notice
Van-niekerk Bronda Joy
(nee Harker) Passed away peacefully in Italy
1st September 2019,
aged 54 years.
Loving wife of Koot, beloved daughter of Dorothea and Peter, beautiful mum to Amanda and Linique, step-mum to Jaques and Chanel, granny B to Reece and loving sister of Deb and Manda.
Funeral to take place at
St Hilda's Church, Headland,
12 noon Wednesday
the 25th September.
Family and friends please accept this the only intimation.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Crohn's Disease UK.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 18, 2019
