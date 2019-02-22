|
DUNN Brian Veronica would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards and kind words.
A very special thank you to the District Nurses, Palliative and Macmillan Team, Medical Staff at the University Hospital of North Tees, Alice House staff for all their care and attention given to Brian throughout his illness.
Many thanks to Mother Gemma
for the lovely service and to
Apolena and Staff at Victoria House
for their wonderful guidance.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
