Brenda McGarry Notice
McGARRY
Brenda On December 12th, suddenly in hospital aged 52 years.
Much loved mother of Jonathan, very dear mother-in-law to Katie, precious nana of Bobby and Georgie, dearly loved daughter of Jean and the late Jimmy,
beloved sister of Christine and Linda, dear sister-in-law of Spud and Harry, loving aunt of Dean, Jamie, Rikki, Toni and little Dean, also a dearest great aunt.
Funeral service at
St. Thomas More's RC Church, Easington Road on
Friday 20th December at 1.00pm, prior to interment at
Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All are welcome.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
