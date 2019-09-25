Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
13:30
Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Tindale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Tindale

Notice Condolences

Beryl Tindale Notice
Tindale Beryl On 20th September 2019, suddenly Beryl, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mam of
Terry, Ann, Carol, Jeanette,
Barry and Trudy,
dear mother in law,
cherished nanna, great nanna
and great great nanna.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 1st October at 1.30pm.
Prior to interment.
All are welcome, please meet
at the cemetery chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to:
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.