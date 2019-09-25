|
|
|
Tindale Beryl On 20th September 2019, suddenly Beryl, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mam of
Terry, Ann, Carol, Jeanette,
Barry and Trudy,
dear mother in law,
cherished nanna, great nanna
and great great nanna.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 1st October at 1.30pm.
Prior to interment.
All are welcome, please meet
at the cemetery chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to:
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 25, 2019