|
|
|
WARD Barbara
née Blenkinsop On September 15th,
peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years,
of Blackhall,
formerly of Hartlepool.
Dearly beloved Wife of Richy,
loving Mam of Jeff, Angela, Julie, Debbie and Ken.
Also a much loved Mother in law, devoted Nana and Great Nan
and also a loving Sister.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Tuesday 24th September, 2pm.
All friends are kindly invited,
please meet at the crematorium.
Donations to Babs Fund can
be made, in lieu of flowers,
at the crematorium.
