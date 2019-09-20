Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
14:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ward

Notice Condolences

Barbara Ward Notice
WARD Barbara
née Blenkinsop On September 15th,
peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years,
of Blackhall,
formerly of Hartlepool.
Dearly beloved Wife of Richy,
loving Mam of Jeff, Angela, Julie, Debbie and Ken.
Also a much loved Mother in law, devoted Nana and Great Nan
and also a loving Sister.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Tuesday 24th September, 2pm.
All friends are kindly invited,
please meet at the crematorium.
Donations to Babs Fund can
be made, in lieu of flowers,
at the crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.