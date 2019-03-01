|
|
|
KENNEDY Barbara
(née Garthwaite) On February 21st , peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara aged 79 years.
Adored wife of Billy, much loved and devoted mam of Julie and Lee, dear mother in law of John and Elaine, precious grandma of Daniel, Chloe and Isaac
XXX
Cortege to leave Strathmore House on Monday March 11th, for service at Holy Trinity Church, Seaton Carew at 10.15am.
Prior to cremation at
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at church. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Macmillan Nurses.
I lost my life's companion
A life linked with my own
You're still mine to remember
A wife proud to own.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More