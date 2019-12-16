|
HUGHES Audrey
(née Hewling) Peacefully on Friday
6th December 2019, Audrey, beloved wife of the late George, pre-deceased by her sister Doris and her brothers in law William Levell and John Steward,
dear sister in law of Elaine and much loved aunty of Heather, Geoff and Gayle and an adored great aunty of Patrick, Bridget, Colin, Megan, Emily, Joe, Mary, Henry and Hugh. Sadly missed by Kevin, Warren, Jackie, Jamie and Shauna.
Travelling to the end
Funeral service to take place in Westbourne Methodist Church on Monday December 23rd at 12 noon followed by cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All are welcome, please meet at church.
Family flowers only please by request.
All enquiries to
Masons Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 16, 2019