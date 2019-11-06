|
|
|
JENKINSON Anne On November 2nd 2019
after a long illness.
Anne, aged 80 years,
beloved wife of the late George, loved mam of Steven, Karin
and Jan, cherished grandma
of Naomi, Greg, Anna, Sally, Georgia and Nathan.
Long term partner of Clary Bell.
Funeral service at
Stanton Grange Crematorium
on Wednesday, November 13th
at 2:30 pm, all are welcome,
please meet at the
Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Queens Meadow Residents' Fund.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 6, 2019